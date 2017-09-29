FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian banking sector has $92 bln of bad loans - cenbank chief
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 上午9点11分 / 19 天前

Russian banking sector has $92 bln of bad loans - cenbank chief

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking sector is carrying bad loans worth 5.3 trillion roubles ($91.60 billion), which accounts for around 10 percent of the sector’s outstanding loans, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Two thirds of bad loans had been taken out by companies and one third by households, Nabiullina said in comments to state TV channel Rossiya 24.

Nabiullina also said that the central bank would like to sell recently rescued Otkritie Bank and B&N Bank to investors and was considering organising initial public offerings for the troubled private lenders.

She also said that the rescue of the two banks did not pose a risk of higher inflation. ($1 = 57.8599 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below