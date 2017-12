MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank said on Friday that its bail-out was a result of a decision by the central bank to ask for additional provisions.

The Russian central bank announced earlier on Friday it would rescue Promsvyazbank .

Promsvyazbank said it was in constructive talks with the central bank. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)