Russia's Promsvyazbank says it sold asset worth 8 bln roubles
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日 / 早上6点46分 / 1 天前

Russia's Promsvyazbank says it sold asset worth 8 bln roubles

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of Russia’s biggest private lenders, said on Tuesday its N1.1 capital ratio was expected to reach 7.4 pct as of January 1, 2018 after it sold an asset worth 8 billion roubles.

The bank did not disclose the name of the buyer.

The bank’s chairman Dmitry Ananyev told Reuters in an interview the bank planned to sell some non-performing assets which together with its usual banking business should allow it to earn 8 billion-9 billion roubles for the October-November period to increase its capital ratio. (writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)

