Russia's central bank says to bail out Promsvyazbank
December 15, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's central bank says to bail out Promsvyazbank

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it had put Promsvyazbank, the country’s 10th biggest private lender by assets, under temporary administration as part of a bailout plan.

The central bank said in a statement it was providing funds to support Promsvyazbank’s liquidity and would send in temporary administrators.

It said there would be no moratorium on Promsvyazbank meeting creditors’ claims, and that the bank was operating as normal. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

