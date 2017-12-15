FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Promsvyazbank needs 100-200 bln roubles in bailout - cenbank
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 4:07 PM / a day ago

Russia's Promsvyazbank needs 100-200 bln roubles in bailout - cenbank

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, one of the largest private banks in Russia, will require between 100 billion roubles and 200 billion roubles ($1.7-$3.40 billion) as part of a central bank rescue, central bank deputy governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Friday.

Pozdyshev told a briefing that the size of the rescue could be closer to the lower end of the range if the central bank goes ahead with writing off Promsvyazbank subordinated debt. Pozdyshev estimated the amount of subordinated debt at 100 billion roubles.

He said loans issued by Promsvyazbank to the bank’s owners exceeded the amount of the lender’s capital and were estimated by the central bank at over 150 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.7806 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Katya Golubkova)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below