Russia's Promsvyazbank, Vozrozhdenie postpone merger - PSB
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 早上8点29分 / 1 天内

Russia's Promsvyazbank, Vozrozhdenie postpone merger - PSB

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Promsvyazbank , Russia’s tenth largest lender by assets, and its smaller rival Vozrozhdenie decided to postpone an expected merger of the two banks, Promsvyazbank said on Friday.

Promsvyazbank (PSB) and Vozrozhdenie, ranked Russia’s 32nd largest lender by assets, will continue to operate as two separate banks, PSB said in a statement.

PSB said both banks were profitable and stable, with sufficient capital and liquidity. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
