Brazil's Minerva says Russia has suspended Brazilian beef imports
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
2017年11月21日 / 中午12点17分 / 更新于 1 天前

Brazil's Minerva says Russia has suspended Brazilian beef imports

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have temporarily suspended bovine meat imports from Brazil, a measure Brazilian authorities have still not confirmed according to the company.

In a statement, Minerva said Brazilian beef will be redirected to other markets, while Russian demand will be met by Minerva units in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. According to company statistics, Russia received 6.6 percent of Minerva’s beef exports in the 12 months to end-September. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

