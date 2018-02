MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday that the Russian government is now more cautious over its privatisation programme, as there is no need to fill major budget gaps.

Speaking in the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, Oreshkin added that the year would see a budget surplus. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)