Russia says signs out-of-court settlement with Exxon on Sakhalin-1

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia and U.S. oil major Exxonmobil have signed an out-of-court settlement agreement regarding a legal dispute over the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Russia’s finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“The sides have reached a mutually beneficial compromise,” the ministry said, adding that the agreement was signed on Sept. 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 7 that the dispute had been resolved. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)