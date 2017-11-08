FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to check if Facebook is complying with law - Ifax
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
2017年11月8日 / 下午1点15分 / 更新于 1 天前

Russia to check if Facebook is complying with law - Ifax

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it planned to check whether Facebook was complying with Russian law.

“In the near future Roskomnadzor will plan a string of supervisory activities aimed at analysing the activities of the administration of Facebook in terms of the processing of Russian users’ personal information, the terms of services for users, and the content of existing legislation,” the watchdog said in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

