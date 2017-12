MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed by Ford’s Russian venture about the voluntary recall of 13,129 Ford Transit vehicles produced between Oct. 23, 2014, and July 5, 2017.

The recall is due to a possible problem with the vehicles’ seat belts, Rosstandart said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)