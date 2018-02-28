FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 2:24 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Austria's Kurz says Vienna supports Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that his country supported the Nord Stream 2 project, an undersea gas pipeline that, if built, would run between Russia and Germany.

Kurz made the comments after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Putin said the pipeline, championed by Russia’s Gazprom , was not an alternative to routing Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below