Austria's Kurz says Vienna supports Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that his country supported the Nord Stream 2 project, an undersea gas pipeline that, if built, would run between Russia and Germany.

Kurz made the comments after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Putin said the pipeline, championed by Russia’s Gazprom , was not an alternative to routing Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)