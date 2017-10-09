FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on Oct. 12 - agencies
2017年10月9日

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on Oct. 12 - agencies

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Siemens said earlier this year it was reviewing aspects of its dealings with Russia after four of its power-generating turbines were delivered to Crimea, which is subject to European sanctions on technology supplies after Russia annexed the area.

“This meeting is being arranged on the initiative of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy,” Ushakov told a news briefing with reporters, the TASS news agency said. The meeting will take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Around 20 representatives of big German firms working on the Russian market, including Siemens and Nord Stream, will take part in the meeting, TASS said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

