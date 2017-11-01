FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft, Iran's NIOC eye $30 bln in oil and gas projects
2017年11月1日 / 中午12点23分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Russia's Rosneft, Iran's NIOC eye $30 bln in oil and gas projects

1 分钟阅读

TEHRAN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft and the National Iranian Oil Company have signed a road map on the implementation of “strategic” projects in Iran with total investments worth up to $30 billion, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

He said the deal paved the way for legally-binding documents to be signed within a year. Output from the joint project is seen plateauing at 55 million tonnes per year (1.1 million barrels per day), he said.

It is not yet clear how the investments will be split between the two companies. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)

