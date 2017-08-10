FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble steady as higher oil offset U.S. and North Korea crisis
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 早上8点09分 / 4 天前

Rouble steady as higher oil offset U.S. and North Korea crisis

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was stable on early trade on Thursday, under the pressure from geopolitical tensions between the United States and North Korea but supported by rising oil prices.

Most emerging market currencies outside Asia were down after U.S. President Donald Trump's warning North Korea faced "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States and Pyongyang's response that it was considering a missile strike near Guam.

The rouble on Wednesday was under pressure too, but the growth in the oil price saved the currency from a deeper fall, which showed some emergency currencies.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.07 percent stronger against the dollar at 59.94 and had gained 0.42 percent to trade at 70.27 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.42 percent at $52.93 a barrel, the highest value since May 25.

"We continue to see foreign accounts taking spikes in the (dollar/rouble) as an opportunity to sell rouble rates, so potentially limiting the room for a correction in rouble, given the stable oil," VTB Capital said in a note.

But geopolitical tensions will continue to be a risk for global markets.

If the escalation of the conflict between the United States and North Korea does not go further, the rouble will remain in the range of 59.5-60.5 versus the dollar, Binbank said in a note.

The rouble is also under pressure from monetary policy. Russia's economy ministry saw inflation slowing to 3.3-3.6 percent year-on-year in August that increases the possibility that the central bank will cut the key rate.

Russian share indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.53 percent to 1,041 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.16 percent higher at 1,979 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

