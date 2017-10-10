FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月10日 / 早上8点14分 / 8 天前

Russian rouble recovers as oil prices climb higher for second day

2 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble on Tuesday recovered from its weakest levels since late September as oil prices climbed higher for the second day in a row.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.46 percent stronger against the dollar at 58.06 and had gained 0.27 percent to trade at 68.31 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.54 percent at $56.08 a barrel after OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing.

The market is looking for clues on further rouble dynamics from the central bank. The bank is due to publish data on balance of payments, including current account and capital outflows, for the third quarter at around 1300 GMT.

If the data confirm there was a current account deficit in the third quarter, this could signal that the rouble will have no support from flows related to foreign trade at times when the U.S. Fed is expected to raise rates, Rosbank, a subsidiary of Societe Generale, said in a note.

Russian stock indexed were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2 percent at 1,134.7 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.3 percent lower at 2,089.5 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

