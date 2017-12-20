FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble firms buoyed by end-year tax payments and steady oil
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 6 days ago

Russian rouble firms buoyed by end-year tax payments and steady oil

2 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened unchanged to the dollar on Wednesday and slightly firmed shortly afterwards, moving within a narrow trading band, propped by end-year tax payments, subdued speculative activity on the market and steady oil prices.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.09 percent stronger against the dollar at 58.71 and had gained 0.11 percent to trade at 69.49 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.25 percent at $63.95 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were slightly weaker.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.18 percent to 1,132.58 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index , previously known as MICEX, was 0.37 percent lower at 2,110.32 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below