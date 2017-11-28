FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel swings to net profit in Q3 due to higher prices
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 上午9点16分 / 1 天前

Russia's Mechel swings to net profit in Q3 due to higher prices

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Tuesday its net profit totalled 6.1 billion roubles ($105 million) in the third quarter after a net loss of 8.9 billion roubles in the previous quarter due to higher prices for its products.

Mechel said its revenue rose 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to 73.4 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 9 percent to 18.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.3400 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below