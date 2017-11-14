FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月14日 / 上午10点45分 / 1 天前

EU forces Russia to abort Nord Stream-2 by trying to regulate it - Ifax cites PM

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the European Union’s attempts to regulate Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project “looks like” an attempt to force Russia to abandon it, Interfax news agency reported.

The European Commission has been proposing to extend EU internal energy market rules to cover offshore gas pipelines in its latest attempt to regulate Russia’s planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

