OMV head says Nord Stream-2 financing hampered by U.S. sanctions -Interfax
2017年9月13日 / 下午2点07分 / 1 个月前

OMV head says Nord Stream-2 financing hampered by U.S. sanctions -Interfax

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Financing of large Russian projects, such as gas pipeline Nord Stream-2, “became almost impossible” after the United States introduced new sanctions against Russia, the chief executive of Austrian energy company OMV, Rainer Seele, said on Wednesday.

He was also quoted as saying by Interfax news agency that the partners on Nord Stream-2 should first of all rely on their own capital to finance the project.

OMV is a financial partner in the project. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

