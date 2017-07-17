FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
Italy's Saipem set for role in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - sources
2017年7月17日

Italy's Saipem set for role in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - sources

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian energy contractor Saipem is expected to get a contract to build gravity-based platforms to liquefy natural gas at the Arctic LNG 2 facility, the second project of its kind by Russian gas producer Novatek , four sources said.

Aiming to become as big as Qatar by LNG volumes produced, Novatek is drawing up plans to build its second LNG plant which it intends to locate on the Gydan Peninsula that juts into the Kara Sea. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

