Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for 330.5 billion roubles
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
December 8, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in a day

Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for 330.5 billion roubles

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema said on Friday it had filed a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit against top Russian oil producer Rosneft over Rosneft’s acquisition of the Bashneft oil company.

Sistema, in a statement, accused Rosneft of actions which caused Sistema to suffer losses.

“Sistema has been forced to take actions to defend the legitimate interests of the corporation, its employees, partners and shareholders, and has asked the court to compensate the losses incurred,” the company said.

$1 = 59.3203 roubles Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

