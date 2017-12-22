FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
International Olympic Committee bans 11 Russian winter athletes for doping
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
December 22, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 4 days ago

International Olympic Committee bans 11 Russian winter athletes for doping

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee said it has banned 11 Russian athletes for life after they committed doping offences at the 2014 Sochi winter games.

Speed skaters Ivan Skobrev and Artem Kuznetcov, lugers Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko, cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Matveeva, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin, and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina were disqualified from the events they took part in.

They were also stripped of their medals and banned from future Olympic events, the IOC Disciplinary Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below