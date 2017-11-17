FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says humiliating to go to Olympics without flag - RIA
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月17日 / 下午1点20分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Russia says humiliating to go to Olympics without flag - RIA

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko said that it would be unacceptable and humiliating for Russia to take part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea without the national flag and anthem, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

The International Olympic Committee is set to decide on Russia’s participation in the Winter games at its executive board meeting on Dec. 5-7.

Russian athletes may be only allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics due to doping allegations.

Mutko said that Russia is ready to cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency, but the other side should show willing too. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Robin Pomeroy)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below