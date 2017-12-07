FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia calls on OSCE states to ramp up cyber security efforts
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月7日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 16 小时前

CORRECTED-Russia calls on OSCE states to ramp up cyber security efforts

2 分钟阅读

(Removes reference to sport regarding Lavrov’s call to consolidate efforts in the fight against drugs in the fourth paragraph)

VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister called on Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) countries to strengthen efforts to ensure the safety of the internet on Thursday.

Moscow faces widespread allegations that it interfered in the U.S. presidential election and was behind a wave of destructive global hacking attacks. It has denied any involvement in either.

“We urge concentrating on (the) elaboration and implementation of specific additional confidence building measures in order to secure the cyber security and not to waste breath with unfounded accusations without any fact,” Sergei Lavrov told a meeting of foreign ministers from OSCE countries.

Lavrov also urged member states to consolidate efforts in the fight against drugs, two days after Russia was banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had found evidence of “systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system.

“We confirm our proposal to establish in the (OSCE) secretariat a separate anti-drug structure,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also said Russia would continue to implement OSCE projects for the training of counter narcotic police officers. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below