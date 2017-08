MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia is in talks with Asian investors on the privatisation of state shipping company Sovcomflot, the RIA news agency cited Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Tuesday.

The government does not rule out other forms of the company's privatisation apart from an initial public offering, the agency quoted Shuvalov as saying. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)