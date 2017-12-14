FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Putin: U.S. secret services control doping whistleblower Rodchenkov

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s former anti-doping chief-turned-whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov is working under the control of U.S. special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The scandal over the 2014 Sochi Olympics, triggered by revelations made by Rodchenkov, is part of a broader doping affair that has led to the suspension of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, the country’s athletics federation and Paralympic Committee.

Putin also said during his year-end news conference that the doping scandal had been fuelled deliberately before Russia’s presidential election due in March next year. He also said that both global anti-doping body WADA and the International Olympic Committee were working under duress. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

