UPDATE 1-Russia's RDIF to loan $696 mln to Sistema to settle Rosneft dispute
December 27, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's RDIF to loan $696 mln to Sistema to settle Rosneft dispute

2 分钟阅读

(Changes sourcing, adds detail)

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will provide a 40 billion rouble ($696 million) loan to the Sistema conglomerate to help settle a dispute with oil producer Rosneft, the fund’s head Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

Dmitriev told reporters that Sistema-owned retailer Detsky Mir and Bashkirian Power Grid Company will be put up as a collateral for the six-month loan.

Sistema will pay 100 billion roubles to resolve a dispute with Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft over the Bashneft oil company, under a settlement announced by both companies on Friday.

Sistema will make payments in three instalments. First, 20 billion roubles, then 40 billion roubles and a final 40 billion roubles, due on Dec. 29, Feb. 28, and March 30, respectively.

The dispute centred on the Bashneft oil company and pitted powerful Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, against Yevtushenkov, a billionaire who some media reports suggest is close to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

$1 = 57.5124 roubles Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens

