FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB CEO says loan talks with China's CEFC ongoing
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月28日 / 上午9点56分 / 1 天前

Russia's VTB CEO says loan talks with China's CEFC ongoing

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Talks between Russian bank VTB and China’s CEFC on a loan to the Chinese company seeking to buy a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft are ongoing, VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told reporters on Tuesday.

“The geography of the talks is quite wide,” Kostin said. CEFC agreed in September to buy a 14.2 percent stake in Rosneft from a consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority in a deal valued at more than $9 billion. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below