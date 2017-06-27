Russia's Rosneft says hit by cyber attack, oil production unaffected

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.

"The company's servers underwent a powerful hacking attack," the company said on Twitter. "The hacking attack could lead to serious consequences, but the company has moved to a reserve production processing system and neither oil output nor refining have been stopped."

Rosneft's website was unavailable in Moscow as of 1250 GMT. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs, Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Christian Lowe)