Russia's Rosneft says to complete Essar deal in nearest future
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点35分 / 1 个月前

Russia's Rosneft says to complete Essar deal in nearest future

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that it plans to complete the deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in India's Essar Oil in the "nearest future".

The closure of the $12.9 billion deal, signed last year, has been held up by creditor banks to Essar and some regulatory approvals.

Rosneft said all the necessary legal approvals have been received by the purchasers and sellers.

"The parties received no additional inquiries from the Indian Authorities. Excluding the (Vadinar) port from the deal is not being considered by the parties," it said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

