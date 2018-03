MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft said on Thursday it would continue developing oil and gas projects on its own after Exxon Mobil Corp pulled out from some of the two firms’ joint ventures due to international sanctions.

Rosneft also said in a statement it would continue working with Exxon Mobil on projects which are not subject to sanctions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)