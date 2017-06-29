Russia's Rosneft says may build LNG plant in far east on its own

June 29 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft may build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the far east using exclusively its own resources and gas reserves, Rosneft vice president Vlada Rusakova said on Thursday.

Rosneft and U.S. energy firm Exxon earlier announced plans to build an LNG plant in Russia's far east together.

Rusakova said Rosneft's base scenario for monetising its gas reserves and those of its partners in the Sakhalin-1 project remained building an LNG plant together with Exxon. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)