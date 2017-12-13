FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft says EU sanctions aim to favour rivals
December 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says EU sanctions aim to favour rivals

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft told a European court on Wednesday that EU sanctions aimed to undermine its position on global energy markets and favoured its competitors.

“Sanctions are a method of a competitive battle and can be explained by aspiration to increase risks of business operations for Russia and make conditions to force Russian companies out of the Asia-Pacific region, where the level of energy consumption is constantly growing,” Rosneft said, according to documents submitted to the court and seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
