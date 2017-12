MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Friday it had not received a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit filed by conglomerate Sistema against it and considered the allegations “absurd”, Interfax cited a Rosneft spokesman as saying. ($1 = 59.3203 roubles) (writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)