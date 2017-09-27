FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian court upholds dividend ban in Sistema row with Rosneft - RIA
2017年9月27日 / 下午5点20分 / 21 天前

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Moscow Arbitration court on Wednesday rejected a claim from Russian conglomerate Sistema that the ban on receiving dividends on the shares arrested as part of its dispute with oil firm Rosneft was illegal, RIA news agency reported.

A court in the Russian region of Bashkortostan froze about $3 billion worth of Sistema’s assets in June, including shares in telecom operator MTS. The state bailiff service issued an order preventing Sistema from receiving any income on these shares.

The court last month ordered Sistema to pay 136 billion roubles to Rosneft which claims certain assets were removed from Rosneft-controlled Bashneft when Sistema was Bashneft’s shareholder. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

