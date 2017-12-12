FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian court to hear new Rosneft lawsuit against Sistema in Jan
2017年12月12日 / 早上8点52分

Russian court to hear new Rosneft lawsuit against Sistema in Jan

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan will hold preliminary hearings of a 131.6-billion-rouble ($2 billion) lawsuit filed by Russia’s Rosneft and Bashneft against Sistema on Jan. 12, court documents showed.

State-controlled Rosneft and its subsidiary Bashneft filed the lawsuit last week, months after a court ruled that the Sistema conglomerate should pay more than $2 billion to Rosneft as a result of an earlier claim. ($1 = 58.8186 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova)

