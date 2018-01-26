FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 26, 2018 / 5:40 PM / 3 days ago

Russia says new U.S. sanctions are destructive step, will retaliate -RIA

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions against Russia are a destructive step which further worsens relations between Moscow and Washington, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian lawmaker as saying on Friday.

The United States added Russian officials and energy firms to a sanctions blacklist earlier on Friday, days before details of further possible penalties against Moscow are due to be released.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the lower house of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said Russia would retaliate against the new sanctions, RIA reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)

