FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank CFO says previous talks with Alibaba finished
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Sberbank CFO says previous talks with Alibaba finished

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank’s talks with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have finished in their current form, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Thursday.

The comments confirmed an earlier story by the Financial Times.

Morozov added that now that a deal with internet giant Yandex has been signed, the country’s biggest bank is talking with everyone, including Alibaba, about being another minority partner. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below