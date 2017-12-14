Sberbank CFO says previous talks with Alibaba finished

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank’s talks with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have finished in their current form, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Thursday.

The comments confirmed an earlier story by the Financial Times.

Morozov added that now that a deal with internet giant Yandex has been signed, the country’s biggest bank is talking with everyone, including Alibaba, about being another minority partner. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)