Siemens ready to help modernise Russian power plants - executive
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 早上7点47分 / 14 天前

Siemens ready to help modernise Russian power plants - executive

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German engineering firm Siemens is ready to participate in the modernisation of power plants in Russia, the head of its Russian branch said on Wednesday.

“Around 50 percent of stations require modernisation and Siemens is ready (to consider) offers,” Dietrich Moeller, the head of Siemens Russia, said at an energy conference in Moscow.

Siemens said earlier this year it was reviewing aspects of its dealings with Russia after four of its power-generating turbines were delivered to Crimea, which is subject to European sanctions on technology supplies after Russia annexed the area. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber)

