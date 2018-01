MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema is to issue a 10 billion rouble ($176.79 million) bond, denominated in roubles, on Jan. 26, according to an issue prospectus circulated to the market on Monday.

Sistema has to pay 100 billion roubles to resolve a dispute with Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft over the Bashneft oil company, under a settlement announced by both companies in December.