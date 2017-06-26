Russia's MTS says share arrest will not hamper operations

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Monday a court decision to "arrest" a number of its shares owned by business conglomerate Sistema would not affect its operations.

Sistema said on Monday a court had "arrested" its stakes in a number of companies, including the mobile operator, as part of a legal dispute with oil major Rosneft.

"This situation does not impact operations with MTS shares, and the rights to receive dividends on MTS shares owned by other shareholders," MTS said. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)