#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 1, 2018 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Head of Russia's AFK Sistema plans to quit - Interfax

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s AFK Sistema conglomerate Mikhail Shamolin plans to leave the company and may be replaced by the CEO of the MTS mobile operator Andrei Dubovskov, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

MTS Chief Financial Officer Alexei Kornya may become the firm’s new CEO, the agency said, citing sources.

AFK Sistema declined to comment on planned changes to its management. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

