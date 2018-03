MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer, Alexei Kornya, would replace Andrei Dubovskov as the company’s president and chief executive officer, effective March 13.

MTS’s parent company Sistema said earlier that Dubovskov would become Sistema’s head, replacing Mikhail Shamolin who will have a different position within Sistema Group. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Maria Kiselyova)