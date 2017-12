MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A possible amicable agreement in a row between Russian oil major Rosneft and conglomerate Sistema was a topic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s informal meeting with businessmen on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Friday.

“Putin has repeatedly said that he would support an amicable settlement between Rosneft and AFK Sistema,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)