1 个月前
Shares in Russia's Sistema down more than 10 pct in early trade
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 早上7点14分 / 1 个月前

Shares in Russia's Sistema down more than 10 pct in early trade

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian business conglomerate Sistema lost more than 10 percent in early trade in Moscow on Tuesday, after a Russian court arrested stakes in its three units late on Monday under a legal dispute with oil producer Rosneft.

Sistema shares had been falling as deep as by 16 percent but pared losses minutes after the Russian market opened.

Shares in mobile operator MTS, where Sistema owns slightly over 50 percent and of which almost 32 percent were arrested by the court, were down by 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

