MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema conglomerate said in a statement on Monday that Sberbank had agreed to loan it up to 105 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) for five years and that it had put up shares in MTS as collateral.

Sistema said that 40 billion roubles of the loan would be used to meet its obligations under a settlement with oil major Rosneft, Bashneft and the Republic of Bashkortostan.