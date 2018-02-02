FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 2, 2018 / 5:11 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

INTERVIEW-Russian deputy PM calls for IOC to invite cleared athletes to Olympics

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko on Friday called for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to invite the athletes whose doping bans were lifted in a court ruling to compete at this month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned and results from the 2014 Sochi Winter Games reinstated after their appeals were upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by William Maclean)

