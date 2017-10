MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is considering reducing tax burden on Russian joint ventures with foreign companies in the energy sector, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Monday.

Russia is ready to cut the mineral extraction tax (MET) for joint ventures of energy giant Gazprom with foreign companies, the Kommersant business daily cited its sources as saying last week. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)