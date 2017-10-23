FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Russia's MTS to purchase Ericsson equipment for 400 mln euros
2017年10月23日 / 早上7点48分 / 2 天前

RPT-Russia's MTS to purchase Ericsson equipment for 400 mln euros

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats to add Reuters instrument code for Ericsson)

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest telecoms operator MTS said on Monday it would purchase equipment from Sweden’s Ericsson for 400 million euros ($470.16 million) to modernise its network.

The modernisation is aimed at preparing the network for 5G, a new generation of wireless services, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that connects household devices to the internet. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and David Goodman)

